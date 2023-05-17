Mass. Judge Floats Supreme Court Ethics Code To Senators

By Katie Buehler (May 17, 2023, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge and onetime member of the Judicial Conference of the United States called for lawmakers to establish a code of conduct for the U.S. Supreme Court in light of recent revelations about Justice Clarence Thomas' financial disclosures during a Wednesday hearing that Republican senators decried as part of a Democratic "witch hunt."...

