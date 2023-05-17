NC Republicans Jettison Governor's Veto On Abortion Limits

By Hayley Fowler (May 16, 2023, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Republicans in North Carolina voted Tuesday to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto on the state's controversial ban on most abortions after 12 weeks, putting the legislature's new supermajority to the test as moderate lawmakers rejected pleas from the executive branch to break with their party ranks....

