6th Circ. Revives Suit Over Tenn. Sheriff's 'Illegal' CBD Raid

By Jonathan Capriel (May 17, 2023, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee county and its sheriff can't evade claims it violated a CBD shop owner's civil rights by orchestrating a multistore raid that resulted in the retailer's arrest and the shutdown of his store, the Sixth Circuit ruled in a published opinion that said the operation "had an obviously illegitimate purpose."...

