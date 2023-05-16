Lewis Brisbois Taps New Managing Partner After Departures

By Hailey Konnath (May 16, 2023, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP said Tuesday that Greg Katz, co-chair of the firm's general liability and transportation practices, will be taking over as managing partner, an announcement that comes after the resignation of the firm's co-founder and in the wake of about 125 employment attorneys leaving the firm....

