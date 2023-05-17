The Nuts And Bolts Of IRS Domestic Content Tax Credit

By Scott Cockerham and Wolfram Pohl (May 17, 2023, 5:09 PM EDT) -- New tax guidance explaining how renewable energy projects can qualify for bonus credits if they meet U.S. domestic content rules answers significant questions, but also creates a qualification framework that will be complicated for project developers to navigate. The guidance in Notice 2023-38 was released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service on May 12....

