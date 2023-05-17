Power Equipment Biz Denied Retrial Over Misread CIT Ruling

By Rae Ann Varona (May 17, 2023, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade denied an electrical equipment importer's request to reconsider its bid to avoid China-targeted tariffs on its products, saying the importer had misread the court's previous ruling that five of its products were undisputedly Chinese-made....

