Partisan Divide Continues To Hamper Stablecoin Bill Progress

By Aislinn Keely (May 18, 2023, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers expressed hope Thursday that they could come together to pass stablecoin legislation on a bipartisan basis, but partisan rifts remain over whether non-bank entities can issue the tokens and how much latitude state regulators will have under a federal proposal....

