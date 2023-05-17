Calif. Judge Halts Some Pre-Arraignment Cash Bail In LA

By Gina Kim (May 17, 2023, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A California judge temporarily blocked Los Angeles city and county from enforcing cash bail systems against arrestees detained for low-level offenses before arraignment, finding the system's constitutional harm is "pervasive in that each year it likely affects tens of thousands of impoverished persons detained solely because they are poor."...

