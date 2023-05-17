Crypto Token Filecoin May Be A Security, SEC Tells Grayscale

By Aislinn Keely (May 17, 2023, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may brand crypto asset Filecoin as a security, according to an announcement Wednesday from crypto fund issuer Grayscale that also said the regulator has requested it withdraw an application for a product holding the asset....

