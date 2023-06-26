10 Years Of The 10 Biggest US Firms

By Sam Bell and Ben Jay (June 26, 2023, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Over the past 10 years, the firms at the top of the Law360 400 have shifted, as the biggest of BigLaw have redefined just what it means to be big. Jones Day, Morgan Lewis and Bockius LLP and Greenberg Traurig LLP all had their taste of being No. 1 before ceding that spot to Kirkland & Ellis LLP....

