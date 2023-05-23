A Lawyer's Guide To Approaching Digital Assets In Discovery

By Brett Sager (May 23, 2023, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Over the last decade, technology has drastically changed how people transact daily business. Since the introduction of bitcoin in 2009, the number of cryptocurrencies has grown to nearly 23,000, with a market capitalization of $1.1 trillion.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS