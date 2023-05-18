Walmart Disability Bias Suit Kicked Back To Calif. State Court

By Grace Elletson (May 18, 2023, 2:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge booted back to state court a former Walmart employee's disability bias lawsuit alleging she was fired for requesting time off to treat a back injury, finding that a manager named as a defendant in the suit disqualified it from federal review....

