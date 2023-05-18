Parker McCay, Rosner Law Attys Get Closer To NJ Bench

By George Woolston (May 18, 2023, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Parker McCay PA attorney, a Rosner Law Offices PC litigator and a deputy New Jersey attorney general who works on behalf of children are among the lawyers one step closer to the Garden State's bench following the approval of their judicial nominations by a state Senate panel Thursday....

