Debt Firm's Flameout A Cautionary Tale For Consumers

By Daniel Connolly | · Listen to article Your browser does not support the audio element.

Experts and advocates say the recent collapse of California-based Litigation Practice Group, a law firm that promised debt resolution services to tens of thousands of clients across the United States, reflects broader problems with these firms and shows why debtors should think twice before signing up. (iStock.com/Feodora Chiosea)



Anna Roden signed up with Litigation Practice Group in January 2022, paying the firm thousands of dollars only to wind up being sued by one of her creditors for non-payment. (Courtesy of Anna Roden)

Anna Roden received notice that she was being sued by one of her creditors about a year after signing up with Litigation Practice Group. (Courtesy of Anna Roden)

Tony Diab is a disbarred lawyer who ran business operations at the California-based debt resolution firm Litigation Practice Group. Consumers across the country have filed lawsuits and complaints that the now-bankrupt law firm scammed them and made their credit worse. (Courtesy of Tony Diab)

The Supreme Court of Nevada disbars Tony Diab for stealing client's $375K settlement, creating fake email from opposing counsel, tricking client into signing over $372K, forging retainer agreement, and creating fake order with forged judge's signature. https://t.co/88ihE5WlH4 pic.twitter.com/BJ7Z0G7KHG — Our Nevada Judges (@OurNevadaJudges) January 15, 2019

Are you a client, current or former employee or investor in Litigation Practice Group or another debt resolution or credit repair company? Law360 would like to hear from you about your experience. You can email accesstojustice@law360.com or reporter Daniel Connolly.

It is a business model that shysters – scam artists – will go to because, from my many years of consumer law, when people are desperate or need help, you know, a lot of times the vultures come out. Ira Rheingold National Association Of Consumer Advocates

Physically and mentally, this has ruined me – ruined me. For someone that is so dishonest to steal from so many people. Lee Russell Litigation Practice Group client

Daniel March serves as the nominal managing shareholder of Litigation Practice Group, though Tony Diab has admitted to playing a major role in running the firm's day-to-day operations. (Litigation Practice Group)