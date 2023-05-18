1st Circ. Pick Withdraws After Scrapped Senate Panel Vote

By Katie Buehler (May 18, 2023, 11:32 AM EDT) -- McLane Middleton PA director and shareholder Michael Arthur Delaney, President Joe Biden's controversial pick for the First Circuit, withdrew his name Thursday from consideration for a seat on the appellate court bench after the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee scrapped an approval vote earlier in the day....

