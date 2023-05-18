Texas Attys Back Bar's Disciplinary Action Against State AG

By Emily Sawicki (May 18, 2023, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of Texas' ethics lawsuit against Lone Star State Attorney General Ken Paxton after his attempt to challenge the 2020 presidential election results now has the support of 16 Texas attorneys and the nonpartisan action group Lawyers Defending American Democracy, who filed an amicus brief supporting the State Bar's Commission for Lawyer Discipline....

