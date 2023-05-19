GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (May 19, 2023, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Still feeling the massive fallout from its 2016 scandals, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay a whopping $1 billion to settle a class action by investors. And an energy company's recent scandal raises the question of what general counsel can do when the boss brings pressure to hire a particular law firm; our experts have some suggestions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS