Insurers Say State Entities Liable For Mich. Dam Failures

By Hope Patti (May 18, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Two insurers said they are entitled to recover millions paid to policyholders whose properties were damaged when dams along the Tittabawassee River failed, telling a Michigan claims court the damage was caused by the failure of state regulators and the attorney general to remedy glaring safety issues....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS