Del. Court Rejects Tricida's Ch. 11 Plan, Citing Unfair Opt-Outs

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 19, 2023, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge rejected Tricida Inc.'s Chapter 11 plan Friday and ordered the drug developer to remove language that would have prevented shareholders from suing Tricida's creditors or other third parties, finding the process Tricida used to inform the shareholders about the plan was not fair and equitable....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS