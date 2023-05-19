Feds Say Nevada Man Helped Run $45M CoinDeal Fraud

By Hailey Konnath (May 19, 2023, 11:33 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have accused a Nevada man of participating in the CoinDeal investment fraud scheme in which thousands of investors were duped out of a combined $45 million under the belief they were investing in virtual-world technologies, including cryptocurrency, according to an announcement made Friday....

