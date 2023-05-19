Calif. Justices Say Attys Must Reveal Suspensions To Clients

By Madison Arnold (May 19, 2023, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The State Bar Court of California must stop its informal practice of not requiring a lawyer who has been suspended for 90 days or less to notify clients, the courts and opposing counsel of the attorney's suspension, the California Supreme Court said Friday....

