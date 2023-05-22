Clinic Says Ariz. BCBS Owes Over $14M In Unpaid Claims

By Alexa Scherzinger (May 22, 2023, 6:12 PM EDT) -- An Arizona health clinic is suing Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona in federal court, alleging the insurer failed to pay more than $14 million in claims patients made through the clinic and vastly underpaid an additional $550,000 in claims....

