Conn. High Court Pick Who Backed Barrett In 2017 Bows Out

By Christine DeRosa (May 19, 2023, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Sandra Slack Glover, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's nominee for a state Supreme Court seat, has withdrawn her name from consideration days after she faced a seven-hour public hearing focused on her decision to support now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett for a lower court role in 2017, the governor's office said Friday....

