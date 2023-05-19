Ex-Ropes & Gray Partner Named Acting Mass. US Attorney

By Chris Villani (May 19, 2023, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Former Ropes & Gray LLP partner and top Rachael Rollins deputy Joshua Levy was officially tapped as acting U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts on Friday, following a tumultuous week that ended with the resignation of his former boss....

