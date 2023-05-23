DEA Wrong To Fire Agent For Marijuana Test, Fed. Circ. Told

By Henrik Nilsson (May 22, 2023, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A former criminal investigator with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration urged the Federal Circuit on Friday to reverse the agency's decision to fire him for having THC in his system, saying the agency cannot show a positive urine test was due to illegal use of marijuana....

