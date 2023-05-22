EPA Seeks Ruling In Cadmium Water Standard Fight

By Tom Lotshaw (May 22, 2023, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is asking an Arizona federal judge to uphold its decision to issue revised water quality criteria for cadmium levels without first analyzing how they would affect endangered species nationally, which the Center for Biological Diversity claims the agency should have done....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS