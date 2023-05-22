NJ Pot Co. Says Rival Should've Sued City In Zoning Dispute

By Jonathan Capriel (May 22, 2023, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A cannabis retailer wants out of a lawsuit that claims the Jersey City Planning Board improperly approved the company's application to set up shop next door to a rival, arguing that the competitor's beef lies with the city itself. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS