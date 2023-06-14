Nonpartisan Judge Races Have Support In NC But Little Hope

By Jack Karp (June 14, 2023, 12:11 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court reversed course in April in two high-profile voting rights cases it had only just decided last year, upending rulings that election maps were improperly gerrymandered in favor of Republicans and that the state's voter identification law was discriminatory....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS