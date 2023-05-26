Mayer Brown's NY Staff Helps Mentor Teens, Young Adults

By Andrea Keckley (May 26, 2023, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown's New York staff is close to wrapping up its second annual mentorship program, where they pair an attorney and a non-attorney staff member with a young person to offer career guidance as part of its partnership with Children's Village....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS