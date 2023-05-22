Dallas Municipal Court Closed As Hacker Issues Continue

By Tom Lotshaw (May 22, 2023, 12:52 PM EDT) -- Dallas' municipal court building shut down on Monday and will remain closed through the upcoming holiday weekend, with all hearings and trials on hold as the city continues to grapple with a ransomware attack that has had sweeping effects across the city, including multiple impacts to its legal system....

