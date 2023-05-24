Mo. Cannabis Shop Can Hold Union Vote, NLRB Official Says

By Jonathan Capriel (May 24, 2023, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Workers at a Missouri cannabis dispensary can move forward with a union representation election, a National Labor Relations Board official has decided, rejecting the company's arguments that the bargaining unit must also include workers at its two other stores because it is a health care employer....

