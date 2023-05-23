Feds Fight DuPont's Bid To Dodge Facility Pollution Case

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 23, 2023, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A DuPont de Nemours Inc. subsidiary can't escape an air pollution lawsuit just because it only leased property to another company that's allegedly responsible for the actual emissions, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told a Louisiana federal judge on Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS