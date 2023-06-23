Minnesota Joins Prosecutor-Led Resentencing Law Movement

After making long strides to reform himself while in prison, Alwin Smith earned his release two years ago thanks to a first-of-its-kind law allowing prosecutors to seek resentencing for individuals who have rehabilitated themselves. Since being enacted in California in 2018, similar laws have sprung up in other states around the country, including, most recently, a measure adopted in Minnesota last month. (Courtesy of For The People)

Prosecutor-Initiated Resentencing Laws Gain Ground

Beginning with California in 2018, six states have enacted laws allowing prosecutors to petition courts to resentence prisoners. Six other states have considered similar legislation.





Click any colored state to see more information







Legislation passed

Legislation passed

Legislation proposed

Legislation proposed

No legislation proposed