Thomas Associate Says Dems Want To Embarrass Justice

By Katie Buehler (May 23, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow has once again rebuffed requests by Democratic senators to provide detailed information on gifts, transportation and lodging provided to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, this time contending the Senate Judiciary Committee lacks authority or a valid legislative purpose to investigate the pair's friendship....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS