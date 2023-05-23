Harvard Profs, Attys Exit Ex-Defender's Judiciary Suit

By Ryan Boysen (May 23, 2023, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A former public defender suing the federal judiciary for mishandling her sexual harassment complaint — a closely watched case that's made precedent — will now be represented by an unknown law clerk, after a judge allowed her former dream team of Harvard Law School professors and litigators to walk due to "irreconcilable differences."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS