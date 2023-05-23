Trump Hush Money Trial Set For March 2024

By Frank G. Runyeon (May 23, 2023, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Tuesday set a March 25 trial date in Donald Trump's criminal case and cautioned him on the consequences of violating an order limiting what evidence he can see and talk about in the Manhattan district attorney's hush money case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS