MSG Sues Verizon For Records From 'Sham' Liquor Agency Probe

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 23, 2023, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Madison Square Garden is suing Verizon in New York state court for the cellphone records of an investigator for the New York State Liquor Authority, alleging they will show the SLA is investigating the entertainment venue operator at the direction of private outside attorneys "with an ax to grind."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS