Crypto Startup Says 'Best Path Forward' Is SEC Registration

By Aislinn Keely (May 23, 2023, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Crypto startup Prometheum Ember Capital has become the first firm to receive a license under U.S. securities laws to custody digital asset securities in an approval process Prometheum said is a viable path forward for crypto firms to register under securities laws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS