Citi, Deutsche Admit Sharing Bond Trading Info, CMA Says

By Joel Poultney (May 24, 2023, 12:06 PM BST) -- Citigroup and Deutsche Bank have admitted to sharing sensitive information on trading in U.K. government bonds between 2009 and 2013, Britain's antitrust watchdog said Wednesday as it released provisional findings from a probe alleging that five major lenders breached competition laws....

