Citigroup To Launch IPO For Mexican Bank Banamex In 2025

By Al Barbarino (May 24, 2023, 11:56 AM EDT) -- Citigroup said Wednesday that it plans to launch an initial public offering for Banco Nacional de México, or Banamex, the business it purchased back in 2001 for $12.5 billion, a surprise diversion after an earlier plan to sell the Mexican consumer bank. ...

