Murdaugh Charged In Federal Court With Defrauding Clients

By Phillip Bantz (May 24, 2023, 10:22 AM EDT) -- Disgraced former South Carolina personal injury lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted of murdering his wife and son and is serving life in prison, was indicted Wednesday on federal charges alleging he ripped off clients through a series of fraud schemes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS