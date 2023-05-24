Beyond $3B: Allen & Overy, Shearman Heads On Merger Goals

By Xiumei Dong (May 24, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The merger announcement between Magic Circle law firm Allen & Overy LLP and New York-based Shearman & Sterling LLP on Sunday surprised the legal industry, as the two firms unveiled a plan to establish a global law firm with $3.4 billion in annual revenue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS