FTX Server Dunks Suits On Shaq At Miami Heat Game

By Aislinn Keely (May 24, 2023, 11:16 PM EDT) -- Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal's attempts to dodge complaints by FTX and other crypto investors apparently came to an end Tuesday when, according to the investors' attorney, a process server handed the Hall of Famer a pair of lawsuits during a playoff game at the Miami arena once named after the failed cryptocurrency exchange....

