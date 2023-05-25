Judge Says Pot Fraudster Must Pay $1.5M In Civil Suit

By Collin Krabbe (May 25, 2023, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A Colorado judge has ruled that two brothers who said they were duped into dumping $500,000 into a shell company made to look like a cannabis operation can recover treble damages against the convicted fraudster who took their money....

