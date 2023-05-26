Cos. Shouldn't Alter Noncompete, Severance Agreements Yet

By Barbara Roth, Tyler Hendry and Anastasia Regne (May 26, 2023, 2:35 PM EDT) -- In two highly publicized administrative actions, the Federal Trade Commission and the National Labor Relations Board have sought to end, or at least significantly curtail, the use of noncompete agreements, and standard nondisparagement and confidentiality provisions in severance agreements, respectively....

