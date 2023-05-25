Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

La. Sues EPA Over Environmental Justice Requirements

By Katie Buehler (May 25, 2023, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is allegedly attempting to implement and enforce unauthorized environmental justice policies under the Clean Air Act in furtherance of the agency's decision to "moonlight as a social justice warrior" for minority communities often disproportionately harmed by pollution, according to a new lawsuit launched by Louisiana officials....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!