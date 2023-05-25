EU Watchdog Defends Split From UK On Microsoft-Activision

By Najiyya Budaly (May 25, 2023, 12:06 PM BST) -- The European Union's competition regulator backed on Thursday its antitrust clearance of Microsoft Corp.'s planned $68.7 billion takeover of games developer Activision Inc., despite the decision being at odds with the U.K.'s antitrust enforcer putting a block on the deal....

