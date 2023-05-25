East Mich. Judge Borman To Take Senior Status

By Katie Buehler (May 25, 2023, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Eastern District of Michigan Judge Paul D. Borman will take senior status in August after serving for nearly three decades in the district's Detroit division, according to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts' database on future judicial vacancies....

