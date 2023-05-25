3 Firms Lead Medtronic's $730M Buy Of Insulin Patch Maker

By Elaine Briseño (May 25, 2023, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Health care technology business Medtronic PLC will purchase wearable insulin patch manufacturer EOFlow Co. Ltd. for KRW 971 billion ($730 million) in a deal guided by three law firms that will expand diabetes management and care to more individuals, according to a Thursday announcement....

