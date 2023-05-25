Investor's Fiery Letter To Class Counsel Gets Criminal Referral

By Katryna Perera (May 25, 2023, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Geron Corp. investor who objected to a $24 million settlement reached with the company has been referred to criminal authorities on allegations he sent class counsel an expletive-laden demand for money that U.S. District Judge William Alsup likened to "a form of extortion." ...

